We write this letter in support of the candidacy for reelection of Trustee Jonathan Lewis. We have known Jonathan for many years and have seen the energy, imagination and commitment he brings to the volunteer projects he undertakes. As a longtime resident of Scarsdale with a long history of civic involvement, he has an intimate understanding of the nature and character of the village and a clear vision of measures needed to maintain the vibrancy of our community.
As a trustee of the village of Scarsdale, Jonathan has been an advocate for conservative financial policies and sound financial and strategic planning, while at the same time championing projects that promise to be solid investments in the future of our community. Specifically, he has led efforts to strengthen the village’s cybersecurity defenses, modernize its technological capabilities, and has represented the village in response to tropical storm Isaias on the countywide United Westchester task force.
We can think of no more highly qualified candidate for village trustee than Jonathan and strongly endorse him for another term on the board.
LAURA and JOHN CROMWELL
Nelson Road
