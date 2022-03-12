I write this letter to endorse the reelection of Randy Whitestone to an additional two-year term on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees. I have interacted with Randy on many occasions and have found that one of his greatest skills is listening — not only to my comments and concerns but also to the voices of others in our community.
The trustees, mayor and village staff are actively working on several complex projects, such as modernizing village government, including digitizing records and making them more accessible to residents, addressing the aging infrastructure including the water system, and undertaking a study to enable the village and residents to help determine the future of the pool complex. All of these issues will require a heightened degree of focus and attention from our village leaders in order to achieve the best possible outcome. Fortunately for all of those living and working in Scarsdale, one of these leaders is Randy Whitestone.
Randy possesses all of the necessary traits and skills, and has the deep knowledge of village affairs, required to participate as a trustee on the village board. Based on his statements and actions as a village trustee during the past two years, Randy has clearly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to continue to serve all of the residents of Scarsdale for another term as a village trustee.
If reelected, all Scarsdale residents will directly benefit from Randy’s wisdom and guidance on the village board for an additional two-year term.
Please be sure to cast your vote for Randy Whitestone and the other very qualified candidates on the nonpartisan slate, Jeremy Gans and Ken Mazer, on March 15 at the Scarsdale Public Library.
MATTHEW J. MARTIN
Clarence Road
