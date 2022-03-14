On Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the Scarsdale Forum’s Sunday Speaker Series will present “The ADL on the Front Lines,” a panel discussion on activities of the Anti-Defamation League co-sponsored by the ADL, hosted by the Forum’s Program Committee chair Alexandra Tagami Vargo, and featuring Scott Richman, regional director of the ADL’s New York/New Jersey office, with longtime Scarsdale resident John. B. Harris, a former board chair of the ADL’s New York region.
The program will highlight the ADL’s critical role in combating all forms of hate, bias and discrimination, with a Q&A segment. The program, which will be held via Zoom, promises to be a most interesting and worthwhile learning experience.
All those interested in attending must register on the Scarsdale Forum website to receive the login, at https://bit.ly/3v6w3oc.
We look forward to your participation.
ELI MATTIOLI
President
SUSAN DOUGLASS
Vice President
Scarsdale Forum Inc.
