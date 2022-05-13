Mr. DePietto’s letter in the Inquirer [“Accountability in Scarsdale, but none in Edgemont,” April 29] concerning accountability is truly extraordinary. Somehow he manages to take a scandal that has occurred in a locally controlled municipal body and use it as a reason to support Edgemont becoming a locally controlled municipal body. That makes no sense at all.
How can he think that the superintendent being able to keep everyone else in the administration from knowing or at least revealing the school district’s issues is good government is beyond comprehension. All the facts of what happened in Scarsdale are still unknown. An investigation is underway. But the investigation is after the fact (how could this have happened in the first place?) and after what appears to be as much as a yearlong cover up. Is that really the kind of accountability Mr. DePietto wants?
Beyond the twisted logic in his argument are statements that are not exactly accurate. Fortress Bible happened more than 10 years ago. It was indeed a large settlement, but not the largest ever. The Town of Bridgewater, New Jersey, paid $7.75 million in a discrimination suit in 2014. I actually agree the individual town board members should have been held personally responsible for Fortress Bible. I have said that publicly many times. It is interesting to note, however, that the community opposed Fortress Bible. So, would the outcome have been any different if the decision had been more locally controlled?
In terms of Dromore Road, the Edgemont community’s fingers are all over that one. The town was just left holding the bag. Edgemont community leaders were opposed to the construction of any multifamily dwelling on that property — let alone affordable housing. A couple of those leaders attended negotiations with the landowner to try to buy back the property. (Mr. Feiner was not informed of those meetings until after the fact.) They reached a tentative settlement, except it would have required the town to reassess the property at market value — something the town could not do without reassessing the entire town.
When the town lost in court in its effort to correct the zoning map so that multifamily would not be a permitted use, the community leaders took new action. One community leader found that the deed to the property contained a requirement to get approval of adjacent landowners to build a “tenement.” So, more ligation was brought on behalf of the school district, the Greenburgh Nature Center, and the nuns’ residence. The landowner quickly countersued the three mentioned above and the town. The school district and nature center quickly dropped their objections, and the nuns were paid to drop their objection — leaving the town holding the bag.
If a village of Edgemont had gone along with community, the entire $9.5 million would have been foisted upon a population of 7,000 rather than 49,000. The impact on Edgemont tax dollars would have been seven times greater. Careful what you wish for, Mr. DePietto.
Hugh Schwartz
Sherwood Place
