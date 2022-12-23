The demise of the U.S. Postal Service has been prematurely posted as national news. I’m pleased to report that our local post office in Scarsdale is not only holding its head above water, but continues to provide service that excels, in spite of many challenges.
Martin, our thoughtful, warm and reliable mailman for many years, succumbed to COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Interim coverage has been a bit tricky since then, with replacements not knowing everyone on the route. This past week, the inevitable occurred, with a package tracked to a delivery that we did not receive. Over the course of an afternoon, three postal workers — I recall two of their names, Anthony and Natasha, the manager — took my problem to be their own and took all relevant information with a promise to call me later once they could properly research the possible loss.
