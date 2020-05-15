Our “establishment” has become too used to thinking that nonpartisan means viewing differences of opinion as divisive or polarizing. I do not think continual unanimous votes are a healthy sign of a democracy. I commend Jonathan Lewis’ lonely vote against the village budget, well explained and in no way contentious or divisive.
I also commend Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for school board, while at the same time recognizing that the School Board Nominating Committee seems to have done a good job in selecting candidates from their perspective.
I’ve known Mayra for many years, and she has substantial credentials both in terms of service to our community — leading our more-active-than-in-years-past [Fox Meadow] neighborhood association, along with major contributions to the Scarsdale Forum Education Committee and multicultural education initiatives — and financial risk management. She is an extremely well-educated senior contributor to Forbes Magazine and frequent professional consultant to banks and major government agencies on the economy, with special expertise in risk management.
Mayra is particularly sensitive to the diversity of our village, which sadly our “establishment” too often only relates to from the outside. Let’s celebrate having a choice rather than allege threats from those who are equally committed to the quality of our village and educational excellence. A contested election aims to seek the best representation for all the residents of our village, which an uncompetitively selected nominating committee may not always give.
MICHAEL OTTEN
President and member, Scarsdale School Board 1988-94
Stonehouse Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.