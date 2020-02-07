With Donald Trump not being convicted and removed from office, we all should be concerned that the procedures, policies and statements used in his defense become precedents. They include:
— Refusing to provide documents and witnesses to Congress during impeachment.
— The assertion that using the power of the presidency for personal, as opposed to political, gain is acceptable.
— Soliciting and obtaining foreign help in elections is acceptable, as long as it isn’t cash.
— And finally the Dershowitz defense: Anything the president does to secure re-election is, by definition, in the national interest.
Echoing the words of Trump’s attorney, such precedents are Danger, Danger, Danger to our republic. If I were a Republican senator who believed Trump should remain in office despite his actions, I still would want those precedents condemned, rather than accept them as the new norm.
HAROLD POROSOFF
Olmsted Road
