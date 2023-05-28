If I am among the first to see the sunrise, it is because I am looking at the horizon while most others are constantly looking at their video screens. It is both a blessing in that I see what is happening and a curse in that I see where it is leading.
The threats to human survival posed by environmental devastation and nuclear weapons are existential, but the greatest threat that is gaining strength every moment remains unseen right before our eyes. In order to see it and to cope with it, we need to look up.
Unregulated tech companies’ misuse of AI [artificial Intelligence] algorisms to manipulate social media is eating away at the core of our humanity. More and more people all across the globe are becoming deeply affected by its corrosive influences every day starting at younger and younger ages. It destroys our better instincts, manipulates us into silos, spews astounding amounts of lies and misinformation that pollute our thoughts and appeal to our basest emotions — all in a maniacal pursuit of increasing corporate profits and never letting us escape from its addictive stranglehold.
The most dangerous threat to human survival today is the opioid power of AI to spew hatred, racism, xenophobia, antisemitism, misogyny and the dehumanization of others, promoting violence, instigating teenage suicide, eroding freedoms, supporting tyranny, undermining democracy, enabling criminals to victimize hundreds of millions of people, promoting corporate devastation of the environment and provoking war. AI technology is an unregulated and out-of-control monster; and if we allow the misuse of AI to continue unchecked, it will destroy us. It is a growing fire in a tinder-dry forest that is already raging. In the unrestricted hands of large tech companies, state operators, corrupt politicians and criminal enterprises that have no moral scruples, it is Frankenstein untethered — the ultimate weapon that will enable those with malevolent intent to destroy us all.
If there is to be any hope of bringing it under control before it is too late, people need to kick their addiction to social media, to take their eyes off their video screens and to look at the horizon. When people realize how badly they are being manipulated, perhaps they will elect political representatives who will pass legislation to stop tech companies from driving the world toward oblivion and extinguishing democracy along the way. The ultimate power to ensure that good triumphs over evil is for everyone who can do so to vote in every election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.