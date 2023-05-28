If I am among the first to see the sunrise, it is because I am looking at the horizon while most others are constantly looking at their video screens. It is both a blessing in that I see what is happening and a curse in that I see where it is leading.

The threats to human survival posed by environmental devastation and nuclear weapons are existential, but the greatest threat that is gaining strength every moment remains unseen right before our eyes. In order to see it and to cope with it, we need to look up.

