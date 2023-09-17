New York State Assemblywoman Shimsky completely misses the point in her suggestion that the traffic death in Hartsdale should lead to speed cameras, speed bumps and bollards [“After death, Greenburgh focuses on pedestrian safety,” Sept. 8]. You don’t regulate and punish the law-abiding taxpayers for the act of a criminal who should have never been out in the first place.
For what it’s worth, it’s noted online regarding the driver that authorities also found he was listed as wanted in Pennsylvania in connection to an arrest for the possession of more than 100 Oxycodone pills in 2018. Is there any surprise this suspect wouldn’t take his chance to make bail and continue his behavior? Maybe the judge or the district attorney thought this person would return to school or perform charity work?
