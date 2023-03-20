The Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party has nominated an outstanding slate of candidates for the upcoming village election. The SCNPP slate includes Justin Arest as nominee for mayor and Dara Gruenberg as nominee for village trustee.
Having been privileged to work with both of them over the years in various community activities, I can attest that Justin and Dara are among the most dynamic, bright, energetic and civic-minded volunteers in our great community.
