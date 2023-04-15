The new Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees, under the leadership of newly elected Mayor Justin Arest, held its first meeting this past Tuesday, April 11. Mayor Arest was open during the public comment period to a number of residents’ comments and he indicated he was open to the discussion of their issues.
Our major issue is the need to update the interest earnings income in the proposed village budget for the fiscal year that starts June 1, 2023. We have asked the mayor how the interest rate changes made by the Federal Reserve Board would impact Scarsdale since the original estimate of village interest income was released on March 7 at $2 million. We now think that estimate for the coming fiscal year should be $3 million-plus, which could reduce any village tax increase to as low as 1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.