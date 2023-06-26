Attention: All tennis players, adults and youth.
A proposal was made at the Scarsdale Village Board meeting on June 13 to convert three of the Crossway all-weather tennis courts to pickleball courts. We tennis players must protest this move, as our village tennis program with clay and hard courts has been successful for players of all ages for years.
Don’t mess with the success of our tennis program. Our tennis permits have included the use of the three all-weather courts at Crossway with the nearby comfort station and children’s play area.
Is the village ready to reduce the cost of the tennis permit if it eliminates these three courts from the tennis court availability?
The village will sell more than 1,000 tennis permits for the summer season.
A number of residents have publicly protested the placement of pickleball courts at Crossway and the three tennis courts are adjacent to private homes, so the pickleball courts, if located there, with the pop pop sound would probably reduce the value of those private properties.
The village should never reduce the value of our private properties.
We offer a suggestion: the same pickleball courts could be placed in the outdoor pool parking lot, away from the pool grounds.
Volunteer director Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
