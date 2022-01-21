Once again Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) came through for the community, distributing KN-95 masks on a cold drizzly Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, at the pool complex — free of charge.
The volunteers were efficient, the line of cars moved quickly, and I was given not one but five masks plus a small container of hand sanitizer.
Our family donates twice a year to SVAC because we know how valuable an asset they are to Scarsdale. During our first year living here (1980) we called on them for an emergency hospital visit and they couldn’t have been kinder or more helpful.
Donating is our way of saying thanks, for peace of mind knowing SVAC is always there for us. Consider donating at scarsdalevac.com. You never know when you’ll need them.
ALAN FROMMER
Nelson Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.