Democratic voters: there are two primaries — in June and August — leading up to the general election in November. June 28 is the date of the gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial primary. Aug. 23 is the date of the congressional primary. Voters will be able to either cast their ballot early, on primary day, or by mail via absentee ballot. Information about the specifics of these alternatives can be found at voteearlyny.org.
Please note that the law regarding voting by mail (absentee ballot) has changed. The board of elections must receive your request for an absentee ballot no later than 15 days before primary or Election Day. If you never receive your absentee ballot or it is damaged or destroyed, you may only vote by affidavit ballot during early voting or on primary or Election Day, as the case may be.
We at Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee are firmly pro-voter. We want everyone who is eligible to vote in every election. Get into the voting habit. There are those who believe that voter fraud is rampant in the country; we are not among those voices. Instead, we support poll workers for their hard and indispensable work. Democracy is under attack; do your part and vote!
Myra Saul
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
