When we moved to Scarsdale, we wanted to be connected with the village. We signed up for the NotifyMe system as soon as we found out about it. I value the timely updates and gave my email address solely for that purpose. Therefore, it was disturbing to learn last week [“VCP FOILs listserv emails from village,” Sept. 18] that Voters Choice Party candidate Bob Selvaggio had made a Freedom of Information request to obtain Scarsdale residents’ emails from the NotifyMe list.
To what purpose? He claims it was only to address an “unfair statement” made [in April] by Mayor Marc Samwick in an open letter to the community. Though the village did not wish to divulge personal information, unfortunately it was legally obligated to release the list of our emails to Mr. Selvaggio and the VCP.
I say “unfortunately” because rather predictably, just days later, I received an unsolicited email from the VCP promoting their candidates. I have never received a VCP email before nor subscribed to them. Curiously, my attempt to Unsubscribe generated an automated response: “Sorry, this email is not subscribed to the VCP newsletter.” Correct — so why did I receive their political email?
It seems others also received this email, leading The Scarsdale Inquirer to investigate. The Inquirer reporter asked the VCP if the party had ever used the list received from the FOI request. The Inquirer quotes VCP campaign manager Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez as saying the VCP never used the email list. The Inquirer followed up its initial story and asked her again. This time she admitted to using the list on behalf of the VCP candidates — but only on Sept. 15 (we received that email, too). We’ve since heard from other nonsubscribers that they also received VCP emails. In such a closely knit village, where people talk to each other, why not be forthright?
It would seem that the VCP used their FOI request to obtain our emails and augment their mailing list. This is not illegal by the letter of the law; however, it’s quite intrusive. I gave my email to the village for one stated purpose. It is therefore a highly questionable practice for the VCP to use NotifyMe emails to expand their reach and ask for votes. It undermines the public trust; quite simply, it is not good governance from those seeking to govern.
I have no problem with healthy competition in Scarsdale. If people want to form a political party to challenge our nonpartisan system, they can and should — it’s their right. But that right comes with responsibilities. No party should be allowed to run a campaign using questionable methods, criticizing fellow Scarsdalians, and trying to create a divide in the village with underhanded tactics. It says something that the VCP has been soundly defeated all three years they’ve campaigned.
I did not give the VCP my email address, and I am extremely uncomfortable with their facile explanation. Ethical government starts at its base. That’s something we should all consider.
SARA PINTO
Overhill Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.