Dec. 5-9 is Inclusive Schools week. It is a celebration of the progress of inclusive education. It is also an opportunity for the educational community to highlight areas for improvement to provide quality education to a diverse set of students. In light of this, I want to address the importance of language and how we can all do better in support of inclusion for all children. Specifically, I am referring to the use of ableist language in the Inquirer article published on Dec 2. In “District works to improve special education services,” a reference was made to Edgemont School’s ICAP (Intensive Communication Achievement Program) students as “lower functioning.”
While this reference was quoted verbatim, it is sad and frustrating that functioning labels are still used today, more than three decades since the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act were signed into law. Labels such as high functioning and low functioning are exclusionary terms that undermine our children’s humanity, abilities and challenges. And they are entirely unnecessary. They reinforce ableism within the community and school staff that the students are somehow defective and “less than,” enabling schools to maintain segregation in their education practices.
Ableism makes it hard for students who require any support to be included in the full school experience, be it academics, sports or extracurriculars. When students are referred to as “lower functioning,” the burden of fitting in or accessing the classroom is placed on them, relieving schools and teachers of the obligation to create systems that benefit all students. This creates the dynamic for students with significant disabilities to have to earn their place to spend pockets of time in general education. Even so, inclusion efforts are often met with equivocation and resistance from mainstream educators.
Yet years of research have shown that inclusion settings benefit students with and without disabilities. How do we prepare any student for the real world if we don’t start setting expectations of inclusion for all students at a young age? How can we teach students to exist within the mainstream and their mainstream counterparts to coexist with them if we deny each of these groups access to the other — and use language that perpetuates this exclusion?
Words and characterizations are important. While I understand that the intent behind using ableist terms is not malicious, and they may remain as a residue of the past, we must do better as a community and be more purposeful about the language we use in support of inclusivity and equity. We must redouble our efforts and discard archaic, exclusionary labels when referring to our students with disabilities. They are harmful, set low expectations of what they can achieve, and give mixed messages about inclusivity. Instead, use people-first language and describe what condition or disability the child has or what support they need, rather than reducing them to their differences only. Otherwise, true inclusive education will never be achieved because our approaches will perpetuate the prejudices underlying the ableist language.
