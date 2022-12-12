Dec. 5-9 is Inclusive Schools week. It is a celebration of the progress of inclusive education. It is also an opportunity for the educational community to highlight areas for improvement to provide quality education to a diverse set of students. In light of this, I want to address the importance of language and how we can all do better in support of inclusion for all children. Specifically, I am referring to the use of ableist language in the Inquirer article published on Dec 2. In “District works to improve special education services,” a reference was made to Edgemont School’s ICAP (Intensive Communication Achievement Program) students as “lower functioning.”

While this reference was quoted verbatim, it is sad and frustrating that functioning labels are still used today, more than three decades since the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act were signed into law. Labels such as high functioning and low functioning are exclusionary terms that undermine our children’s humanity, abilities and challenges. And they are entirely unnecessary. They reinforce ableism within the community and school staff that the students are somehow defective and “less than,” enabling schools to maintain segregation in their education practices.

