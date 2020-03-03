Editor’s note: The following letter to the community is reprinted at the writer’s request.
I am honored to be the campaign chair for the Voters Choice Party’s 2020 trustee candidates — Bob Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio. They have lived in Scarsdale for several decades and are dedicated to maintaining our small-town character, clean and safe streets and parks, and affordability for all our residents, both young and empty nesters. They are eager to contribute their financial, risk identification and legal expertise to village hall.
My volunteerism in multiple Scarsdale organizations has enabled me to meet a diversity of extraordinary residents from all over the world. I know you worked hard to get here, and I want you to be able to stay. The VCP candidates and I believe we need to face municipal challenges in a political process that is quality of life and data-driven and more welcoming and inclusive of all residents. Village hall lacks a long-term financial plan, which is critical to withstand unexpected economic crises. Nor has the village created a downtown revitalization or Freightway redevelopment plan that should be presented to residents for our input. To protect Scarsdale, we need change at village hall.
The VCP candidates are from a broad range of professional and thought perspectives. They love living in Scarsdale and have a strong, unwavering commitment to maintaining the quality of our schools. Scarsdale is a wonderful village in the park; we should all be its stewards for current and future generations.
Our platform is that we believe in:
ensuring that the village does not commit to Freightway redevelopment or other municipal projects without undertaking thorough due diligence to achieve positive long-term fiscal impact on our tax base and our schools,
effecting a political process that is transparent, responsive to residents’ needs, accountable to taxpayers, and is a far more congenial and open process where residents feel comfortable and welcomed,
keeping a prudent eye on Scarsdale’s fiscal sustainability and maintaining tax levels no higher than they are today in order to enhance property values and to enable young and empty nest residents to stay in Scarsdale, preserving Scarsdale’s current level of single- and multiple-family dwellings so that our schools, roads and commuter trains do not get more crowded,
• establishing a more vibrant downtown that serves residents’ and merchants’ needs,
• utilizing Scarsdale residents’ vast pool of talents in an inclusive manner at village hall decision-making processes to solve municipal issues,
• maintaining a high standard of village services, and
• continuing to be in the vanguard of environmental and sustainability projects.
Bob, Sean and Robert are working hard to earn your vote and want to hear how best to serve you. Please come to ”Come Meet the VCP Candidates,” Sunday, March 1, at Bob Berg’s home; RSVP VotersChoiceParty@Gmail.com for the address. You are also invited to a town hall meeting on [hosted by the VCP] “Freightway Redevelopment and Scarsdale Sustainability,” March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at village hall. I respectfully encourage you to vote Row A at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
MAYRA KIRKENDALL-RODRÍGUEZ
Campaign chair, Voters Choice Party
