We are in luck that Bob Berg is running for a seat on the board of trustees. Voting for Bob would make the board a stronger, healthier and more enlightened entity. As a sociologist, one spends much time with the study of groups, how they are the most effective and what creates effectiveness (i.e., getting to the point; getting the job done). Studies show that bringing diversity to a group creates a greater dynamic, hence, a more thorough investigation into issues, ideas, problems, etc. And this, in turn, produces outcomes that are more reasonable, responsible and just. This is to Scarsdale’s advantage. It is crucial to have another set of eyes, a different set of eyes, which ultimately encourage a greater depth of understanding, hence resolution of Scarsdale issues. Bob Berg would bring diversity to an otherwise homogeneous group.
We have had too many issues that have not been tackled: problems dealing with the town assessor and the Ryan group have never been satisfactorily resolved; the fiscal waste that was incurred with the village attorney position; the ongoing Freightway issue, to name but a few.
These missteps and miscalculations have resulted in extravagant expenditures that needn’t have been. Quick addition puts the number in the vicinity of $1 million. Perspective: the village attorney situation cost us upward to $400,000 alone — 1.5% of our $60 million budget. Those dollars could have been spent on projects for the greater good. Bob Berg would have prevented these poor financial decisions. Bob Berg hates waste.
Many of us have known Bob Berg to have struck that match that lit that fire that resulted in greater insight into a subject of controversy. If Bob Berg is elected to the board, we have a greater chance of getting better results. We are all happy to live in Scarsdale, but it doesn’t mean we all are happy with the management. Think of Scarsdale as a public company and, as taxpayers, we are shareholders. When we do not have fiscal responsibility and decisions yield poor results, our asset value decreases. And no one I know likes an investment that has a decreasing bottom line. Bob Berg understands the meaning of financial steward.
Fiscal responsibility, intelligent financial acumen, as well as legal expertise are some of the qualities that Bob Berg possesses. But more importantly, he is dedicated, honest and earnest — a guy who we are lucky to have living in Scarsdale who wants the best for our community. With his constant presence at board meetings, Bob Berg is our resident devil’s advocate, never failing to bring to light things that need to be improved, mitigated or just simply dumped.
We are fortunate to have a disrupter in our midst, just when we need one the most. We are nose-diving into a severe health and financial crisis. We need solid, reasonable and intelligent decision-making — now more than ever. It is time to vote for Bob Berg and the Voters Choice Party.
MARIAN GREEN
Butler Road
