The mayor and trustees refuse to reduce the fiscal 2020-21 village budget.
I find an easy $2-plus million dollars of reductions. Our residents need economic help now. That doesn’t mean raising our village taxes by nearly 2%.
Our elected village officials serve as unpaid volunteers, except for our village justice ($88,873) and our appointed acting village justice ($7,000). Might they donate their salaries to the village?
In the budget for village attorney, look at “Supplemental Services Freightway,” $100,000, for the law firm that advises the village on Freightway. The budget proposes paying consultants $100,000 for more Freightway work. See the Non-Departmental section, “Plan/Manage Freightway Dev.” The village already wasted $300,000 on Freightway lawyers and consultants. Do we really need to blow another $200,000?
Page 24, “supplemental services” were budgeted for 2019-20 at $225,000. In Fiscal 2020-21 the amount is $370,000. Why? The village is budgeting $29,000 for books/periodicals for the village attorney. We’ve now hired an outside law firm. Strike that $29,000.
In Public Works, “shade trees” are budgeted at $267,027. Fewer shade trees will give taxpayers a sunnier disposition.
Our mayor touts the village has prepared for the pandemic since February 2020. Why then did the village board on Feb. 11 authorize a five-year contract with the police union costing taxpayers $500,000 in raises this year? Why is it anathema to ask village employees to skip salary increases this year?
The fire department consists of 46 career firefighters and 58 volunteer firefighters. The village proposes excess pay for the career firefighters: $429,003 for fire suppression and $125,848 for training overtime; $305,982 in holiday and $155,726 in personal leave pay. Why can’t our volunteer firefighters cover for the professionals to avoid more than $1 million excess pay?
The recreation department is hiring staff for its programs, while offering residents a 100% money-back guarantee if they are canceled. The dilemma is, what nonrecoverable costs are being incurred? Temporary workers to staff the programs cost $415,000. If these workers don’t work, will the village pay them?
Pool personnel are projected at $550,000, with operational costs at $400,000. What nonrecoverable costs will be incurred if the pool cannot open?
The water department budgets one pumping operator at $101,730, with overtime at $60,000. Why not hire an additional part-time operator instead of paying $60,000 overtime?
As for capital funds, the Boniface Circle Park design project at $15,000 is unnecessary.
The Internal Service Fund Central Maintenance budget shows overtime of $100,000. The village has lax overtime controls, which snowball into dramatically increased pension obligations paid by taxpayers.
Finally, the treasurer says the village cannot issue bonds for anything other than dedicated capital projects. She doesn’t address Section 29.00, Finance Law, “Budget notes,” which provides: “Any municipality … may issue budget notes during any fiscal year for any unforeseeable public emergency during such year such as epidemic… in such amount as the finance board shall determine to be necessary…”
The village could issue “epidemic” budget notes to cover some operating expenses, and use fund balance to provide property tax relief to residents.
See my full analysis at bit.ly/2keZ0H6.
BOB BERG
VCP candidate for village trustee
Tisdale Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.