Events over the past few years have driven home to me that the existing “nonpartisan” system in Scarsdale, noble as the goal may be, is in fact becoming a de facto single party state. In many ways, it is out of step with the majority of us, who spend our time with work and raising families.
The most recent example, and the one which galvanized me to run for trustee, was the Freightway Redevelopment proposal, presented Dec. 11, 2019. After years of discussion and deliberation over a few terms of the village boards, we were presented with two proposals for projects that dwarfed existing structures and would directly create 200 to 270 apartments in Scarsdale. All for an upgraded parking garage.
Had it not been for the outreach by the Voters Choice Party (VCP), many residents would not have known about this proposal, nor would Freightway now be on hold. Many residents were galvanized to express their opinions, and there were a number of excellent suggestions. Few, if any, were in favor of the proposals on the table. This again brought home to me how, even after years of deliberation and engagement with residents, the nonpartisan system was at best tone deaf.
While our current single party consensus system appears to be open on paper, in practice the maze of rules and rigid process is dissuading residents from participating and expressing ideas. Engagement with residents must be done differently, more openly and more congenially.
Like most of us, I am concerned that taxes continue to rise, pressuring young [families] and empty nesters, all while the village entertains and pursues projects, which may change its very nature and burden us further. Freightway is but one example. We are all concerned that the village center is fading when it should be vibrant. Fresh voices and views can change that. Decisions today affect what the village will look like 10 and 20 years from now.
I am not running to challenge any system. I am running to bring ideas and thoughts from outside the single party, as a constructive member of the board. It is my hope that the current single-party system [proponents] can recognize that there may be much they are missing in their viewpoints, and that they will welcome new voices as a healthy democracy does. These voices represent the many of us who would like to be heard. I hope you will vote for me, so I can give that voice to you.
SEAN COHEN
VCP candidate for village trustee
