While we came up short in the village election, we are honored to have garnered the votes of a third of those who participated. We have made some wonderful new friends along the way. The Voters Choice Party is about fostering democracy and honest government and keeping Scarsdale affordable, especially for the 70% of us earning below the average of Scarsdale’s highly skewed income distribution. We will continue to work toward those ends.
We are proud of our accomplishments over the past months including arguing for and gaining a halt to a Freightway project that was providing no assurance of contributing positive fiscal impact, pushing the village to provide liquidity-constrained residents with the ability to pay village and school property taxes on an installment basis, and encouraging larger voter turnout. Please know that we will continue to work for all our residents to build a better Scarsdale.
Thank you to all those who supported us through this campaign.
Congratulations to Mr. Arest, Ms. Crandall and Mr. Whitestone. We applaud their willingness to serve and wish them success in facing the challenges ahead.
BOB BERG
SEAN COHEN
BOB SELVAGGIO
Voters Choice Party candidates for village trustee
