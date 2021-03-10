I write in support of the Jane Veron I came to know. Jane is now the candidate for mayor. My knowledge came about from sitting to the right of her at village board of trustees meetings for the better part of four years. I offer my impressions through observing Jane at the meetings and other public hearings.
A style is not something you learn so much as something you synthesize — (a creative impulse). This idea closely resembles “the seven habits of highly effective people #6 — synergize — combine the strength of people through positive teamwork so as to achieve goals no one person could have done alone.”
How did Jane learn this? Through the ABCs of a successful businesswoman: academic credentials, business sense and commitment to community.
Let’s look at each of these elements that made her what she is.
Academic credentials: BA, art history, Yale University, magna cum laude; MBA Harvard University, with honors. I will offer a closer look at these credentials. The Yale art history studies leads to her creative abilities (a broader view of life). The MBA offered her a way to inject her creative abilities into her business. The Acceleration Project, of which she is the founder and CEO, is a nonprofit business with a national scope concentrating on small businesses. By the way, at Harvard she was founder and president of the Non-Profit Business and Government Club.
So what exactly is Jane’s style? Firm, warm, reflective, gracious — qualities derived from her academic studies and life experience. She knows what is expected of her: impartiality, independence, collegiality and courage.
Business sense: “Good business leaders create a vision, articulate that vision, passionately own that vision and relentlessly drive it to completion.” She has done this with The Acceleration Project and several other Scarsdale projects. She will do this for us.
Commitment to community: “Success starts with a dream and discovers the future” (anonymous). Jane found her dream by unlocking her creative impulse honed by her academic endeavors and business sense. She took that dream to Scarsdale and literally lit up the ’Dale — and, she has only just begun. Jane found a place to grow and we are lucky she found Scarsdale.
Jane’s commitment to Scarsdale is reflected in the many volunteer roles she has held — president of the League of Women Voters Scarsdale, chair of the planning board and president of the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association, just to mention a few. In addition, she served two terms as a village trustee, the second of which was extended by a half year when village elections were postponed due to the pandemic.
Jane fully realizes the precious inheritance she is about to receive — the stewardship of the public good and welfare of Scarsdale. She has successfully been able to broker her life’s experiences into the wider world and I have every reason to believe she will continue to do so as Scarsdale’s mayor for the benefit of the whole community.
Matthew Callaghan
Carman Road
