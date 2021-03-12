I write in support of Jane Veron for the position of Scarsdale Village mayor as I am strongly vested in Scarsdale’s future. As a child I grew up here in a very civic-minded family, and I have made this community my home for the past 20 years. Jane has an unparalleled civic résumé and possesses the dedication, drive and outstanding character that would make her an extraordinary mayor. As her colleague on the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association Board and the Fox Meadow PTA Executive Board, I saw firsthand Jane’s commitment to her constituents, to the fair and balanced assessment of the issues, and to the interests of the greater community.
Further, as co-founder and CEO of The Acceleration Project, Jane has been my role model. I have the opportunity to witness and benefit from her strong integrity, analytical and managerial skills, hard work into the wee hours of the night and true devotion to obtaining consensus. She regularly makes time to listen with compassion and patience to pleas concerning highly charged issues. Jane demonstrates her strong commitment to the welfare of Scarsdale residents through the truly countless volunteer hours she devotes to strengthening the vibrancy of Scarsdale merchants and our various retail hubs.
The bottom line: Scarsdale would not only be well served by electing Jane as our next mayor but also incredibly fortunate to have her intelligence, fair-mindedness, knowledge of community issues and true dedication once again in the governance of our community.
SUSAN GOLDBERG GEVERTZ
Cohawney Road
