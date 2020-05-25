Her mom had cleaned houses, so much out of reach
Her dad served America surviving Omaha Beach
As a family they were migrants; picking food for us all
Mayra born in South Bend and then to McAllen while still small
Her first language and her family’s was that of Cervantes
English began at a Texas school for Agricultores migrantes
A great student, transferred to public schools was she
By fourth grade a first-place finish in the local spelling bee
Dedicated teachers nurtured her spirit and didn’t hesitate
to encourage her competitively as she pursued debate
Aware that helping hands had done much to put her on track
She has always found ways to volunteer and to give back
Mayra taught English to immigrants in Texas and Philadelphia
She even helped the assimilation of Jewish émigrés from Russia
The latter impressed Fred the Furrier, yes incredible but it’s true
He sponsored her Wallenberg Scholarship in Israel to study Hebrew
An emerging markets expert at JP Morgan and BT Alex Brown
She became a Russian energy expert until that market went down
Trotted the globe consulting; countries visited? At least 73
Projects helped central banks, start-ups and the U.S.A.I.D.
Two Scarsdale residents, one who knew her then hatched a plan
Introduce her to a husband, a Scarsdale home and a blue minivan
Since education brought her the world and a home in this place
Mayra turned her energy and passion to the village she does embrace
Recognizing proficiency in languages as an important global tool
She advocated with a team for Mandarin in the Middle School
This led to Forum leadership and Education Committee Chair
Also, PTA, Cub Scouts, OSNA neighborhood and more I could share
Schooling elementary kids at home during COVID-19
Gives her perspective on parents enduring that routine
Prescient were her years-ago calls for a long-term financial plan
She understands models, compliance, to the board she’ll lend a hand
Mayra’s passion, work ethic and empathy are no quirk
She also understands empty nesters help make this work
Our kids are the promise and future of the nation
Our teachers light the way for this great next generation
Our taxpayers make it possible without exultation
And we all pursue this harmony as it defines our civilization
Scarsdale is a celebration in diversity; over a quarter foreign-born
Democracy thrives best when elective competition is the norm
For leadership with voice and vision put your vote at the ready
We can elect Mayra to Scarsdale School Board, Yes, we can…¡Si Se Puede!
BRICE KIRKENDALL-RODRIGUEZ
Fox Meadow Road
