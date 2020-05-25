Her mom had cleaned houses, so much out of reach

Her dad served America surviving Omaha Beach

As a family they were migrants; picking food for us all

Mayra born in South Bend and then to McAllen while still small

Her first language and her family’s was that of Cervantes

English began at a Texas school for Agricultores migrantes

A great student, transferred to public schools was she

By fourth grade a first-place finish in the local spelling bee

Dedicated teachers nurtured her spirit and didn’t hesitate

to encourage her competitively as she pursued debate

Aware that helping hands had done much to put her on track

She has always found ways to volunteer and to give back

Mayra taught English to immigrants in Texas and Philadelphia

She even helped the assimilation of Jewish émigrés from Russia

The latter impressed Fred the Furrier, yes incredible but it’s true

He sponsored her Wallenberg Scholarship in Israel to study Hebrew

An emerging markets expert at JP Morgan and BT Alex Brown

She became a Russian energy expert until that market went down

Trotted the globe consulting; countries visited? At least 73

Projects helped central banks, start-ups and the U.S.A.I.D.

Two Scarsdale residents, one who knew her then hatched a plan

Introduce her to a husband, a Scarsdale home and a blue minivan

Since education brought her the world and a home in this place

Mayra turned her energy and passion to the village she does embrace

Recognizing proficiency in languages as an important global tool

She advocated with a team for Mandarin in the Middle School

This led to Forum leadership and Education Committee Chair

Also, PTA, Cub Scouts, OSNA neighborhood and more I could share

Schooling elementary kids at home during COVID-19

Gives her perspective on parents enduring that routine

Prescient were her years-ago calls for a long-term financial plan

She understands models, compliance, to the board she’ll lend a hand

Mayra’s passion, work ethic and empathy are no quirk

She also understands empty nesters help make this work

Our kids are the promise and future of the nation

Our teachers light the way for this great next generation

Our taxpayers make it possible without exultation

And we all pursue this harmony as it defines our civilization

Scarsdale is a celebration in diversity; over a quarter foreign-born

Democracy thrives best when elective competition is the norm

For leadership with voice and vision put your vote at the ready

We can elect Mayra to Scarsdale School Board, Yes, we can…¡Si Se Puede!

BRICE KIRKENDALL-RODRIGUEZ

Fox Meadow Road

