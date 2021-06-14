I urge all Democrats to join me in voting for Paul Feiner for reelection as Greenburgh town supervisor in the Democratic primary on June 22 or on early voting days, June 12-20.
Paul is a constant advocate, supporter and true friend to the military veterans in Greenburgh. He started the Greenburgh Veterans Living History Project, which has interviewed more than 150 veterans highlighting the stories of our local heroes.
Paul was instrumental in the creation of the beautiful Veterans Memorial Park at DeSanti Plaza. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of our disabled veterans for better health care, transportation and access to benefits. He has started workshops to assist our veterans in submitting service-related claims to the Veterans Administration. And now Paul is working with our committee helping veterans to find affordable housing in our community. Thank You, Paul, for all you do every day for our veterans.
Hugh McAuley
Veterans Advisory Committee
Hartsdale
