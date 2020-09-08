I strongly urge all Scarsdale voters to support Row B, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate of Randy Whitestone, Lena Crandall and Justin Arest for trustee, and Jack Alemany for village justice in the village election Tuesday, Sept. 15.
I am a lifelong Scarsdale resident, SHS class of 1976, and a homeowner since 1992. I served one term on the Citizens Nominating Committee 10 years ago.
I feel strongly that we have two critically important elections coming up that will determine the future stability and quality of life in our village, state and nation. I will leave the race between Trump and Biden for another day. Our local contest is just as important and possibly just as historic.
The next few years will challenge our village as never before. Pandemic response. Economic recovery. Social justice. Climate change. Infrastructure replacement and repair. We need the best citizen leaders available. The right choice is to choose Row B, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate.
Whitestone, Crandall, Arest and Alemany were vetted and nominated by a committee drawn from every Scarsdale neighborhood. Their challengers are self-appointed and running on narrow personal interests and grievances.
Whitestone, Crandall, Arest and Alemany are running on lengthy records of service to all of Scarsdale. Indeed, Lena Crandall and Justin Arest are seeking second terms as trustees and Judge Alemany is currently acting village justice.
Randy Whitestone is a close friend of mine for more than 20 years. He is deeply versed in history, politics and social movements. Randy can communicate the nuances of a problem and a solution better than anyone I know. I believe he will bring dedicated stewardship to this great community and continue to give back. He is someone who I think can help make a difference. I look forward to Randy providing a voice for the community and helping tackle the tough issues and concerns facing the village.
Time is short. Do research. Be heard. Make your vote count. Don’t risk our future. I trust you will agree with me and vote Row B — Whitestone, Crandall and Arest for trustee and Alemany for village justice.
WILLIAM MCINERNEY
Edgewood Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.