A multifaith congregation gathered at Scarsdale Congregational Church (SCC) on Wednesday, May 25, for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of gun violence. We gathered hoping to make sense of the horrific and heartbreaking murders of 19 fourth graders and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by a deranged 18-year-old one day earlier.
Imagine if one of those children were your child or grandchild? Simply unimaginable!
Something is wrong with America. Why has our government failed us? Why do lawmakers protect their donations and reelections, rather than provide solutions to an out-of-control gun culture and inadequate policies?
Have they forgotten that schools were once a place that we thought were safe? I still remember my fourth grade class in Utica, New York; it was safe, fun and a wonderful learning center.
The vigil last week was heart-wrenching as speakers echoed the theme “When is enough, enough?” Yet, we were comforted with hymns, songs, scriptures, a reading adapted from the Rt. Rev. Stephen T. Lane’s Litany for Gun Violence Prevention, speeches by local clergy, heartfelt demands from a volunteer from Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and a powerful call for action from lawmakers Amy Paulin and Jamaal Bowman.
The Rev. Dr. Pete Jones, senior minister at Scarsdale’s Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, said it was OK to be angry about the killings and the plague of gun violence in our country.
“This vigil is not, in any way, meant to make you feel better,” he said. “It is not meant to calm your fears or your anger … you should be angry and anger is an important emotion.
“Righteous anger ended slavery,” he continued. “Righteous anger gave women the right to vote. Righteous anger led to marriage equality. Righteous anger is the byproduct of holy compassion.”
Jones said the goal of the vigil, the goal of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, the goal of faith is not to make you feel better about what happened [in Texas]. Rather it is to cause us “to shout out. Do not hold back. Lift up your voice like a trumpet.”
That was something many of us at the vigil needed to hear as we are indeed angry about the gun violence and killings. If this is not the time for U.S. lawmakers to step up and take action, when is it?
As SCC’s senior minister The Rev. Dr. Kelly Hough Rogers urged, we must “ask our officials to ensure more gun-sense legislation and work as a community to ensure we are praying not just with our words but with our actions.”
My wife, Linda Blair, and I decided to celebrate her 83rd birthday at the vigil rather than doing so at a restaurant that night. We’re glad we did. It was the right decision for us. We wished more people could have heard the charge to our federal government and our lawmakers. The murdered youngsters in Uvalde, Sandy Hook and the poor souls lost in all the other mass murders over the years deserve our prayers, love and undivided attention.
Do something, Washington!
Bill Doescher
Yonkers
Former 40-year resident of Scarsdale
