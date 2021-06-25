The following was posted on Nextdoor Edgemont on June 10 by one of the leaders of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee:
“Feiner and Abinanti Lose in Albany Again.We did it! I am happy to report that the efforts of Paul Feiner, Tom Abinanti and their allies to legislatively prevent Edgemont from pursuing our right to incorporate under NYS village law has failed again!”
Yes, you did it! The members of the EIC, utilizing the substantial influence of an expensive professional lobbyist, paid for by contributions to the EIC by Edgemont residents, with the continued, unwavering support of the Democratic Leader of the New York State (NYS) Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, for the third consecutive year, ensured that bills which might have provided at least some minimal consideration for the plight of our neighbors in Greenburgh and critical information for Edgemont residents, never reached the floor of the NYS Legislature for a vote.
However, what was really lost?
For Edgemont residents, the proposed legislation would have required the EIC to provide a report, detailing from where services for a new village would have come and their cost, as well as capital and operating budgets for the first year of operation and a statement reflecting the effects of incorporation on Edgemont’s property taxes for five years. Is this not critical information needed by Edgemont residents prior to a vote?
For the balance of Greenburgh, the bill would have required the EIC to simply provide a statement of the effects of incorporation on the property taxes of the remaining residents of the town. The bill offered no additional rights for Greenburgh residents. If Edgemont voters knew the actual economic impact of incorporation on their neighbors, would it make a difference in their voting?
Reports would have been reviewed for accuracy and feasibility by the NYS comptroller’s office and returned to town residents, in the form of an opinion on practicality. Wouldn’t that be useful?
In addition, the bill was not sponsored by Greenburgh legislators, but by NYS Sen. (Orange County) James Skoufis and NYS Assemblyman (Nassau County) Fred Thiele. Those individuals represent approximately 440,000 NYS residents for whom this bill might have been meaningful. Does it matter how those folks were affected?
Now, what do we have? Those in Greenburgh have no representation, while community and religious groups outside of Edgemont rally and organize decrying unequal voter rights and ask for legislative change. Edgemont residents may have no information as to the source, cost, or level of their services until months after they vote in a referendum and no outside opinion as to capital/operating budgets and the impact of incorporation on their future property taxes. Now, 19.5 million NYS residents have no new legislation, which might protect their families from detrimental incorporations.
Yes, you did it EIC leadership. You utilized money and political power to foster voter, racial and economic inequality, while ensuring that those you represent, the people of Edgemont, have no reliable information to consider prior to a referendum vote.
Michael Schwartz
Rock Hill Lane
