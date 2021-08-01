Regarding the newly enacted gas blower ban, which went into effect this summer: it is not working. I don’t know how many landscapers the village enforcer has fined but, if the enforcer were to sit at the northern end of Walworth Avenue for 48 hours, the village coffers would increase dramatically.
I’m sure residents in other village sections would agree. If we’re going to enact laws, then please enforce them.
Stephen Marchiony
Walworth Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.