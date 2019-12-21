A vibrant downtown is a worthwhile goal, but the currently proposed Freightway development is too risky, too big and offers no guarantee of actually creating that vibrant downtown. Different thinking is needed and we should not move forward with a major development without having real consensus in the community. Creating this amount of new housing supply does not serve the current village residents for several reasons:
1) It will pressure the school system infrastructure, particularly if zoned for a single elementary school.
2) Adding significant new housing supply at a lower average price point will likely depress existing property values.
3) The development itself is risky in terms of the long-term implications on how it may alter the character and feel of our village center.
As a community, we take care to not alter the delicate balance of what makes Scarsdale a gem and the potential for unintended consequences here is large. Furthermore, if this development happens, it cannot be undone. The project as currently considered represents a huge risk for an uncertain return as well as a lost opportunity to develop something better for the community.
The problems facing retail and town centers and even parking garages themselves are rapidly evolving, and as a society we don’t yet know what the solutions are. While Transit-oriented Development may be great for some towns, that does not mean it’s right for Scarsdale. Our community’s need for the garage may be significantly different in 10 years’ time given the pace of the technological change and its impact on driving habits and car ownership rates.
Why engage in a controversial, large and risky development now when we can make repairs to the garage at a relatively modest cost and buy us time to see how these broader trends play out? We can wait until a better and more certain option is available and we can consider other ways to help make the village center more vibrant.
I urge our elected leaders to listen to your constituents as they vocally and almost unanimously opposed the development at the Dec. 11 public meeting. The options presented represent a false choice and are not the full range of what can and should be considered. The current development plans may not fulfill the objective of adding vibrancy to downtown, but it will certainly create risks and does not best serve the interests of current residents and homeowners.
MARSHALL KITAIN
Butler Road
