I’ve been a resident in this town for seven-plus years. I recently drove into town and parked in Boniface Circle by backing into the space with my large SUV. After completing my shopping, I returned to my vehicle to find that I had received a ticket for $30 for “Backing Into Space.” I was dumbfounded. I carefully inspected all nearby signage — and nowhere were there any signs prohibiting “Backing Into Space.”
I came home, looked up village parking code online, and did indeed find verbiage buried that did indicate backing into a space in town is prohibited. How could anyone know this unless they take the time to read village code? There are signs for handicap parking, signs for meter instruction, signs that indicate no parking overnight … but no signs anywhere about backing into a space.
I decided to fight this ticket and showed up at court on my designated time and date. After waiting for almost two hours, I was called up by the village prosecutor and a Scarsdale police officer. The police officer took a look at the ticket, gave me a “knowing” smile and nod indicating to me that this would be “taken care of.”
The village prosecutor didn’t even hesitate about throwing the ticket out. Clearly they are aware that there are no signs in town prohibiting “Backing Into Space,” and will throw out the ticket but only if you take time out of your schedule to “fight” the ticket. I suppose they are hoping you won’t fight it and just send in the $30 payment. This seems like a very unfair practice by the town. In my opinion, they need to either post a sign or eliminate this parking policy altogether. Very unfair to our residents. I thought this matter should be made public.
KIMBERLY MILLER
Wynmor Road
