I was stunned by the article [“Rebranding: Scarsdale unveils new village logo,” April 1] announcing that a new “brand” or “logo” has been adopted for Scarsdale, replacing the historic picture which for many generations has shown an early settler with an American Indian and the date 1701 when Scarsdale was established. Two large similar pictures have for many years been shown on the walls of Scarsdale’s main post office.
Discarding these historic images is throwing away American history. We should be proud of that history.
Although there were undoubtedly some disagreements, in general the Hudson River Valley was peacefully settled as the American Indians sold furs to the colonists. And by what authority do any of those mentioned in your news report have the right to change the Scarsdale “brand” or “logo”?
It seems to me we need to have a villagewide vote on the matter.
Andrew C. Hartzell Jr.
Eastwoods Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.