This letter to the community is reprinted at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Our Village is embarking on one of the most important efforts that will shape the future of Scarsdale, and we invite and encourage your input.
Our wonderful Village Manager Stephen M. Pappalardo recently announced plans to retire this summer after a distinguished 33-year career with the Village, the last six years as manager. Steve served our community with extraordinary commitment and unwavering dedication, never more so than during the past year of COVID, storms, and strained budgets. Replacing him will be a critically important task that will have a material impact on the Village’s future.
We have just initiated the search for our next Village Manager and want to hear from you! We would greatly appreciate your views on the qualities and skills you prioritize in someone hired to manage Scarsdale’s municipal operations. Please take a few minutes to fill out our short survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Scarsdale-VillageManager-CommunitySurvey by April 12; your response will help shape the job description designed to attract the best and most suitable candidates in our search.
The Board of Trustees has hired GovHR to assist in the search, the first such formal search for this role since 1995. GovHR, led by Joellen Cardematori, is a nationally recognized firm that has placed more than 450 senior local government officials in key positions throughout the country. GovHR has a strong track record in recruiting successful leaders and a depth of experience that suits our objectives well.
Our goal is to have an inclusive and transparent process that reflects and incorporates your views. We are guided by a desire to find a professional leader to take the Village well into the 21st Century — one who can embody our aspirations to be a national leader in municipal government, capable of delivering best-in-class government services, and fully aligned with the needs of our increasingly evolving and diverse community. This leader must also have a commitment to retaining what makes our “Village in a park” so special.
Thank you for taking the time to give us your thoughts. We greatly appreciate your participation. If you have any additional comments, please feel free to email scarsdale@govhrusa.com.
Again, thank you so much for your assistance in this important moment in Scarsdale’s history.
Marc Samwick
Mayor
Jane Veron
Mayor-elect
