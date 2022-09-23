Our officials have identified flooding as the primary hazard we face. Scientists continue to alert us to the ever-increasing frequency and severity of storms due to warming seas caused by climate change. Fixes to the village’s infrastructure are often stymied by costs and absence of funding sources.
New York State announced in a Sept. 16 press release that it is accepting applications for more than $3 billion of federal funds through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Programs. Applications for these funds must be submitted by Nov. 9 to the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. A schedule of webinars as well as contact information is available to help applicants and is included in the press release.
