I was pretty amazed that there would be a first meeting to discuss village center changes held on June 14. The Inquirer reported on it on June 16 [“Placemaking and mobility: Firm suggests major changes to village center,” https://bit.ly/3PVKnrc]. I certainly thought this would be the end of meetings to be held in the summer when our village decidedly feels empty and deserted.

I was wrong. In last week’s Inquirer [“Public input sought on village center study,” Aug. 5], there is yet another notice for a meeting about the village center scheduled on Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at village hall or via Zoom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.