I was pretty amazed that there would be a first meeting to discuss village center changes held on June 14. The Inquirer reported on it on June 16 [“Placemaking and mobility: Firm suggests major changes to village center,” https://bit.ly/3PVKnrc]. I certainly thought this would be the end of meetings to be held in the summer when our village decidedly feels empty and deserted.
I was wrong. In last week’s Inquirer [“Public input sought on village center study,” Aug. 5], there is yet another notice for a meeting about the village center scheduled on Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at village hall or via Zoom.
This past Monday when I called our village planner Greg Cutler about meetings being held in the dead of August, he explained: This was a convenient time for planners, consultants, stakeholders, etc. I explained the most important part of the equation is the residents, that the residents pay the taxes for this village, etc., etc., and that the dead of August or middle of June is not good planning. He finally seemed to understand.
I know he has only been on the job two years, but we would all appreciate better planning next time. Holding important meetings that concern the majority of our beautiful village in the dead of summer is not good planning at all unless you want skewed results and you value wasting taxpayers’ money.
I hope the rest of his tenure proves more promising.
Which brings to mind other poor planning: For those of us who lived through the Freightway planning saga, whatever happened there? It fizzled out like stale soda. After how much was spent on consultants and planners? After how many meetings with volunteers, residents, trustees? Supposedly the building was going to collapse and there was urgency. Last I looked Freightway is still standing.
Thank you for your coverage of matters important to our town.
