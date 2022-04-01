We are concerned about the 3.7% proposed village tax increase for the fiscal year beginning June 1.
The Scarsdale School Board proposed tax increase for its fiscal year is only 2.43%.
We strongly think any village tax increase should be in the range of 2%.
Our concern is that the proposed village budget should be as accurate as possible. Since the tentative village budget was filed on March 18, the Federal Reserve Board (FED) has publicly made significant changes in the outlook for interest rate policy to fight inflation. They now see seven interest rate hikes this year and five rate hikes next year, and these rate hikes can be 25 to 50 basis points each. That means the village interest income based on a 1.75 federal funds rate on the $40 million that the village has in local banks will be $700,000 more of income and if the FED raises rates 50 basis points five times that would add $500,000 more of interest income.
Each $400,000 of interest income can reduce the tax rate increase by 1%. So Scarsdale taxpayers could have the proposed 3.7% tax increase reduced to a 1.95% village tax increase, and the rate could be reduced further by 1.25% if the FED raised rates by 50 basis points.
To be fair, because of increased inflation affecting village costs, there would be increased expenses for the village.
However, about 70+% of village costs are already set by labor contracts and material contracts like paving could be timed to take place when prices are lower.
We see no reason for a 3.7% village tax increase based on the added interest income that will be raised by investing village funds in U.S. Treasury bills at rates of 1% to 2% versus the rates at banks based on interest rates in line with the new Federal Funds rates.
Send your support for a lower village tax rate to our mayor and village trustees at mayor@scarsdale.com and to the village clerk at clerk@scarsdale.com.
Bob Harrison
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.