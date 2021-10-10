It’s the time of year for our senior class students from Scarsdale and Edgemont High Schools to get their applications into their college of choice.
As a volunteer alumni recruiter for Penn State University for 25 years, I have helped more than 50 students fulfill their dream of going to Penn State, and I stand ready to volunteer and help this year’s students with their application to Penn State.
I am also past president of the Penn State Phi Sigma Delta Educational Foundation, which provides 30 scholarships to deserving students with financial need and at least a 3.0 grade point average.
The scholarships are $5,000 a year if the specified academic requirements are met for four years. We have had a number of recipients from our schools over the years.
Penn State offers an exciting academic and college experience within driving distance of Scarsdale. The university offers more than 160 majors and 12 different colleges on a beautiful campus, giving students the feeling of individual smaller campuses. Penn State has the excellent College of Mineral Sciences that is connected with Accuweather, the worldwide weather reporting service, which was founded by my classmate Joel Myers in the 1960s. Accuweather provides nightly weather from State College to WABC-TV, channel 7 in New York.
Penn State is having a fantastic year in its 31 sports for men and women. The football team is undefeated at 5 and 0, and it has appeared on national TV every week including one spectacular “white out” game versus Auburn with 110,000 fans and one “blue and white stripe out” game versus Indiana with a similar fan count with Penn State’s student section voted “best in the land.”
We currently have seven new freshman students at Penn State from Scarsdale High School and more than 30 Scarsdale students in all grades at the university.
Parents and students can contact me at proscars@aol.com to discuss the educational opportunities at Penn State for the coming year.
BOB HARRISON
Penn State, Class of 1962
Volunteer alumni recruiter
Fox Meadow Road
