Many residents of Greenburgh experienced significant property damage as a result of the recent storm. Many lost cars, furniture, boilers, heating and air conditioning units and will have to spend tens of thousands of dollars making repairs to their homes.
Because President Biden declared our area a disaster area, Greenburgh residents are eligible for financial help. FEMA has a website (www.disasterassistance.gov) and a helpline (1-800-621-3362) where eligible residents can register for government aid. Some seniors still feel that the process of getting help from FEMA is difficult — they may not have computers or, if they do, find the application process stressful and overwhelming.
As a result, I plan to create a group called the FEMA Angels. The FEMA Angels will reach out to older adults in Greenburgh and offer to help them navigate the FEMA application process. The volunteers can help seniors organize records and submit the applications to FEMA, and they can do the follow-up if necessary. The FEMA Angels will also provide me and other officials with feedback on the experiences people are having getting reimbursed, and they will make recommendations as to what the federal government could do to make the process more helpful.
Residents who would like to become a FEMA Angel are invited to email me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
