This is a reminder from the League of Women Voters that there will be a special election to fill a vacancy for county legislator in the 12th Legislative District on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting began Feb. 18, and extends to Sunday, Feb. 26.
The district covers Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Irvington, and parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont.
To get information on the special election, go to the Westchester County Board of Elections at https://bit.ly/3KtkjUw. Click on Early Voting 2023 on the menu on the left side of the page.
Visit www.vote411.org to get candidate information and check your voting status and polling places Feb. 28. For early voting there are two sites: the Hastings Public Library and Greenburgh Town Hall.
Please make a plan to vote. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
President, League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns
