My family moved to Scarsdale eight years ago, looking for a school system that would nurture, challenge and prepare our children for whatever life offers. As an immigrant, I know the educational journey can be challenging, and I wanted a better experience for my children. I am proud to say that we have found it in Scarsdale.

In 2022, I was lucky to be elected to the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) to represent my beloved Edgewood neighborhood. This year, after another rigorous vetting process, the committee is nominating Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education.

