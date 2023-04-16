My family moved to Scarsdale eight years ago, looking for a school system that would nurture, challenge and prepare our children for whatever life offers. As an immigrant, I know the educational journey can be challenging, and I wanted a better experience for my children. I am proud to say that we have found it in Scarsdale.
In 2022, I was lucky to be elected to the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) to represent my beloved Edgewood neighborhood. This year, after another rigorous vetting process, the committee is nominating Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education.
As a community, we have gone through some unprecedented times in the last few years. Bob, Amber and the rest of the board had to make some very tough decisions in uncharted waters. While we may not all agree with the decisions that were made, their dedication and commitment to the children, the schools and the community are indisputable. During the vetting process, I was deeply impressed with their understanding of the needs of our students, their thoughtfulness on different issues, and their willingness to listen, learn and grow.
This year, we have a young administration with a new superintendent. The administration will benefit from guidance from senior members like Amber and Bob, and from the continuity and cohesiveness of the current board. I am confident that the current board will continue to work tirelessly for the students while remaining open to community input and feedback.
As a member of the SBNC and as a parent, I wholeheartedly support the nomination of Amber and Bob and urge the community to support the SBNC slate and reelect Amber and Bob. Please join me in voting Tuesday, May 16, and supporting the SBNC slate for the board of education.
