The fortunate residents of Edgewood have a great candidate running this year for the Citizens Nominating Committee.
Sal Jain is a man of integrity, a hard working, concerned member of our community, and should he be elected, he will do his utmost best to keep Scarsdale as one of the premier places to live in America.
Vote for Sal Jain on your mail-in ballot.
Mark B. Hirsch
Winslow Place
