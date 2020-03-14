Randy Whitestone is a first-term candidate for a trustee position on the village board. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Randy Whitestone since 1998 when he joined the Town & Village Civic Club (now the Scarsdale Forum) and he immediately became a member of its Village Fiscal Affairs Committee, where I was the chair. Being a reliable and valuable member of that group, he was thoroughly knowledgeable of the budgeting and fiscal responsibilities of the village board and took on the chair position of that committee in 2001, while I was serving as president of the Scarsdale Forum.
We also worked together directly when I chaired the Audit Committee of that organization and he was again a reliable and valuable member from 2009 to 2015, implementing many improvements to that committee’s operation. In between those times and beyond, Randy served on more Scarsdale Forum committees than can be listed here, but, more importantly, he assumed a leadership position on its Executive Committee for several years.
Randy has extended his volunteer service in many other areas of the community: member of both the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), which meets to propose candidates for the village board, and the Scarsdale Procedure Committee, including treasurer, which administers the election of the CNC as well as maintains the Non-Partisan Resolution that governs the CNC; board member of the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association; member of the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Committee, which selects residents to receive the Scarsdale Bowl; and an instructor for the Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop.
Randy Whitestone has demonstrated a continuous level of voluntary service and leadership in the community. He is an excellent choice in the election on March 18 for village trustee along with his fellow candidates of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party, Justin Arest and Lena Crandall for second-term village trustees, and Joaquin Alemany to continue as village justice, who all have proven performance in their current positions.
THOMAS GIORDANO
Montgomery Road
