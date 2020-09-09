With regard to recent criticism by their opponents that the nonpartisan candidates lack “a platform,” it may be helpful for residents to understand what the nonpartisan system is and what it is not. The nonpartisan system, Scarsdale’s longstanding consensus approach to nominating and electing village and school board trustees, is not issue-based. It is a system premised on the precept that we share a community and many communitywide values. The system seeks clear-thinking, open-minded individuals who demonstrate that they are able to put aside their personal preferences, consider input from a variety of sources and points of view, and make reasonable judgments in the best interest of the village as a whole. No system is perfect, but the nonpartisan system is meant to be inclusive — and over the years has grown more so. Residents who serve as board members volunteer their time. Day-to-day village operations are delegated to a paid professional staff.
On the subject of long-term financial planning: Scarsdale is a mature village, mostly built-out, and is about 98% single-family residential. We are known for our schools and, to a lesser extent, for our well-maintained appearance. Each year the village operating budget and the capital budget (which looks several years ahead) are prepared in a public process that extends over many months. Underpinning that process is a well-defined long-term financial plan, namely: delivery of the municipal services —police, fire, water, sanitation, public works and recreation — residents expect year to year at a cost they are willing to pay.
Long-term financial planning positing a variety of “what if” hypotheticals is useful in managing businesses as they develop and grow — or prepare for downturns. On the other hand, the long-term financial objectives for Scarsdale are well defined by years of experience. While the details and scope of the services provided may change over time in response to residents’ desires, changes are always vetted against the issue of affordability.
Scarsdale clearly has a good plan, as folks continue to move here — and apparently increasingly wish to do so as some abandon New York City in the face of the pandemic. Resident turnover is a natural result of the occurrence of lifecycle events in residents’ lives and, more recently for some, as a result of the harsh economic impact of the pandemic. It is still the case that more than a majority of residents are empty nesters — evidence that staying here is an attractive option for many.
Scarsdale is a community that is at its best when we work together for shared goals in the preservation and enhancement of our village in the park. I urge residents to support continued good governance in Scarsdale by voting Row B for the very strong nonpartisan slate nominated by the Citizens Nominating Committee: Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Randy Whitestone and Joaquin Alemany.
JON MARK
Co-Chair, Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Campaign Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.