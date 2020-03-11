It is again that season where all good women and men need to come to the aid of the village of Scarsdale and support the Citizens’ Non-Partisan team running for trustees and village justice. The ticket includes Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone for trustee and the Hon. Joaquin Alemany for village justice. The depth and breadth of the slate is illustrated by their background and experience, which will be summarized in a brochure to be circulated in due course to all residents. It is worth noting briefly the following:
Justin Arest, a current trustee, has both the professional and community experience that we need. Even before becoming trustee he was active in community affairs including the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Freightway Steering Committee, and the Scarsdale library’s Building and Campaign committees. As trustee he has had leadership roles in overseeing the budget process and as chair of personnel heading search committees. Justin served as liaison to neighborhood associations, advisory councils on communication and technology, the Board of Appeals, Board of Architectural Review, Board of Assessment Review, Cable Commission, and others.
Trustee Lena Crandall, who retired from the practice of law to raise her family and to be involved in the Scarsdale community, is also running for a second term. She too has had leadership positions on the board including having chaired the village’s Sustainability Committee and co-chaired the Recreation Committee. She is liaison to the Conservation Advisory Council, the Advisory Council on Youth, Friends of Scarsdale Parks, Junior League of Central Westchester, Advisory Council on Senior Citizens and neighborhood associations. Crandall has served the Scarsdale Forum, Friends of Scarsdale Parks, the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and the Bronx River Parkway Reservation Conservancy.
Randy Whitestone, a 25-year resident of Scarsdale, has been nominated for a first term as village trustee. He has deep family roots here going back to 1928 when his grandparents moved to Scarsdale. His civic involvement includes having chaired the Scarsdale Forum’s village Fiscal Affairs Committee and served as a member of its Audit Committee. He has served on the Citizens Nominating Committee, Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Committee and on the Arthur Manor Association board of directors.
Joaquin Alemany is our current village justice, who previously served by filling the remainder of the term of the late Judge John Galloway. He was also an acting village justice in the village of Sleepy Hollow and an administrative law judge for the Westchester County Human Rights Commission and the Westchester Taxi and Limousine Commission.
With the important issues currently facing the village, it is more important than ever to vote for those who have demonstrated their significant qualifications and their dedication to the village of Scarsdale by their past efforts. Vote for the nominees of the Scarsdale Non-Partisan Committee.
DOROTHY M. FINGER
Sheldrake Road
