Over the last two years, the quality of life in our once great state has declined. New York City, whose health is crucial to the Hudson Valley, is spiraling downward as crime, homelessness and business failures increase. New York State is a leader in population out-migration.
Our decline can be reversed if you are willing to be objective and party agnostic. Give the Republicans a chance.
Ask what each candidate running for reelection has done to contribute to your family’s and your state’s well-being, and you should conclude that our governor, incumbent congressman and incumbent legislators, all Democrats, have voted for policies that are detrimental to your best interests. They have proven incapable of defying the radical progressives in New York City who control Albany.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin will fire district attorneys who refuse to prosecute; he will eliminate cashless bail, and pare New York’s bloated budget. Accidental Gov. Kathy Hochul kowtows to the demands of New York City radicals. The gubernatorial debate Oct. 25 highlighted concerns that Hochul has done little to correct what many believe is an unacceptable increase in crime in the state’s cities. In addition, her campaign has benefited from questionable deals, like giving a large no-bid contract for COVID test kits to a campaign donor.
Miriam Levitt Flisser is the Republican candidate for the 16th Congressional District, which was long represented by the highly respected Eliot Engel and Nita Lowey. As our mayor, Levitt Flisser initiated many green projects for our village and improved police-citizen interaction. If elected, she would support measures to reduce crime and inflation, support Israel and protect parental rights. In contrast, Squad member Jamaal Bowman just voted against a modest bill to fund police training and recruitment. He is no friend of Israel, having voted against the Abraham Accords. His campaign website frequently mentions “white supremacy.”
Regarding the state legislative races, our senator and assembly member have voted in favor of radical legislation, like cashless bail, under pressure from the New York City progressives. If reelected, they will likely continue to do so. Do you know there is a bill pending in the legislature that would eliminate parental rights on medical and surgical decisions on minors and another that would require K-12 children to be exposed to sexuality education? Do you want that?
Frank Murtha, the Republican candidate for our state Senate district, was raised in Scarsdale. He would be an additional Republican to push back against the radical progressives from New York City. We only need three more Republican senators to break the supermajority. The incumbent, Shelley Mayer, has shown no appetite to oppose their destructive legislation.
Thomas Fix, the Republican candidate for the Assembly, faces our popular Amy Paulin, who rarely strays from the party line even on legislation that is detrimental to some constituents.
The decision is yours. But please consider the impact of one-party rule in Albany and vote for people who will provide an off-ramp from craziness.
Chairman, Scarsdale Republican Town Committee
