My wife and I would like to thank the Voters Choice Party for keeping us informed about important village matters and providing a vital voice for Scarsdale residents in shaping the future of our great community.
Like many of our fellow Scarsdale families, we moved here because of the outstanding school system and the vibrant and diverse community; we were certainly not disappointed and have been happy “villagers” for more than 10 years. However, over these years, we have grown more and more puzzled by how village affairs are run and how detached our village officials appear to be from our community. Important fiscal and financial decisions have been made with little or no community input (let alone consent), already sky-high property tax and village expenditures keep marching up at paces that defy gravity and without any sort of long-term vision or fiscal constraint, zoning and construction decisions appear to throw any sort of environmental concerns out of the window, just to name a few.
What was even more puzzling to us is, however, despite being one of the most affluent communities in the whole nation (or the whole world), there does not appear to be many ways to hold anyone accountable or even to demand just basic competence for all these crucial decisions that will inevitably define our community for many years to come.
A healthy society should not have only one voice.
That’s exactly why we, as a family, are so grateful for the tireless work done by the Voters Choice Party organizers and volunteers. For democracy to truly exist and thrive, we need more than one voice and more than one party. We need to be able to hold officials accountable, to discuss municipal issues openly and to allow our community to collectively make decisions that will make Scarsdale the sustainable and thriving community we all aspire to live in.
In the upcoming village election March 18, we will proudly vote for Row A — Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio, and we urge our fellow Scarsdale residents to give the Voters Choice Party a serious look they so deserve.
YINGYONG CHEN
Fox Meadow Road
