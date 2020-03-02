Once again, the nonpartisan system is being challenged.
For many years, when choosing trustees of our village government and also the school district, Scarsdalians have looked to neighbors with demonstrated experience, skills and an interest in serving the community. The Citizens Nominating Committee elected by the community at large serves as the vehicle for vetting and then proposing individuals who could fill these unpaid positions without regard to political affiliation. All residents are encouraged to give suggestions for candidates to the nominating committee.
While to some this system may appear somewhat complicated, it generally functions well in our community, which abhors politicking over local matters and prides itself in broad participation by interested residents, all in the context of volunteerism. We have been fortunate that this nonpartisan system has produced skilled candidates who can oversee and supplement our professional management.
This year the Nominating Committee has proposed two candidates who have completed one two-year term and are eligible now for one more term: Justin Arest and Lena Crandall. On the slate to replace a retiring current trustee is Randall Whitehouse, who should bring fresh perspectives to the board.
I for one believe in nonpartisanship for Scarsdale and I am grateful that these highly qualified individuals are willing to serve.
Vote Row B on Wednesday, March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
BILL MILLER
Popham Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.