The community vote next Tuesday on the proposed Scarsdale Schools budget and the proposed high school auditorium bond gives the community an opportunity to sustain Scarsdale Schools and help them move forward.
The proposed budget for next school year would fund continuing key elements for a Scarsdale education: 1) appropriate class-size caps in the elementary schools; 2) the house and team structures and the CHOICE program at the middle school; and 3) a range of offerings at the high school, including Advanced Topics courses and the Alternative School.
The proposed budget would also fund the addition of social workers in Scarsdale’s elementary schools, as the district continues to address the need for social and emotional learning supports for our students. Further, it would continue the introduction of the new elementary school Reveal Math program.
And the proposed budget would accomplish this with a year-to-year tax levy increase under 2%.
The proposed High School Auditorium Bond would fund a variety of renovations and repairs in this heavily used space, including improved acoustics; ceiling repair; reconfigured dressing rooms in the light of the current shortage of space; replacement of portions of the stage floor; improvements to theatrical rigging systems; and improvements in lighting. The funding of the work through a bond would spread the cost among taxpayers over time.
Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein, renominated by the School Board Nominating Committee, deserve the community’s support as well. They have helped to navigate the district through a difficult period, and will help Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick keep Scarsdale’s strong schools strong.
I ask community members to support our schools by voting Yes on the budget and Yes on the bond, and by voting to reelect Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein next Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Scarsdale Middle School.
Chair, Coalition for Scarsdale Schools
