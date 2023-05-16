My family and I have been residents of Scarsdale for most of my life. I attended Quaker Ridge Elementary School, Scarsdale Middle School and Scarsdale High School. Seven years ago my husband and I returned to Scarsdale to raise our family in the Quaker Ridge neighborhood that I grew up in. In short, I am a committed and proud Scarsdalian, and care deeply about our community.

My family and I are in support of the Scarsdale High School auditorium renovation, and we are supporters of funding the project by way of a bond. The renovation of the SHS auditorium will improve the students’ experience, with better lighting, acoustics, better equipment, seating, etc. The auditorium is also a place for important school meetings and gatherings of students and adults from across the community. I feel that it is imperative that our children assemble and learn in a modernized environment that expresses our community’s values for performing arts and where presenters can be heard well.

