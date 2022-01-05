Scarsdale’s political system is, to say the least, quirky. In fact, it’s downright confusing.
For example, when a preselected individual runs “unopposed” for a position in our town we call it an election. This is not an election. It is a form of acquiescence.
When multiple individuals vie for a position, we call it a “contested election,” which is redundant to the point of being comical.
It is part of our nonpartisan system, designed to “attract the best people” while minimizing the more unpleasant elements of politics.
This is why, rather than having a traditional election to our board of education, we delegate the choosing part to a School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) to assess the candidates and all but appoint the new members to our board of education.
Our nonpartisan system has pros and cons.
It is worth noting, however, that we have created an entire level of democracy designed to vet/select school board members, but intentionally impeded the committee’s ability to ask questions.
When I inquired of a person familiar with the process why that was, I was told, “Being allowed to ask questions is controversial.”
I invite you to reflect on that sentence.
There are undoubtedly scenarios in which “being allowed to ask questions” is controversial, but determining who will represent your interests as parents and taxpayers is not among them.
On Jan. 11 at Scarsdale Middle School there will be an election for SBNC — i.e., to “choose the choosers.” (Full disclosure, I am on the ballot.) But more importantly, in my opinion, there is a resolution that will allow the choosers to ask more questions.
This resolution is called Proposed Amendment No. 4 — Article III, Section C.2 (a,b,c). It stipulates that the SBNC must determine an agreed upon process, but would allow SBNC members more latitude in what, when and how much they may ask.
If you think enabling the committee to make a more informed choice in who will represent your interests is a good idea, you can make it a reality by voting “yes” on Proposed Amendment 4.
Of course, I think you should be asking more questions of people running for the SBNC as well. After all, if you’re not choosing the choosers, then who is really choosing the chosen?
But one quirk at a time.
Frank Murtha
Jefferson Road
SHS Class of 1988
